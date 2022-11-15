One taken to hospital after vehicle runs red light in Charleston By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street E this morning, hitting another vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, said a dispatcher at Kanawha Metro 911. No one else reported injuries.The call for the wreck came in at about 8:18 a.m. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pedestrian Vehicle Red Light Highway Transports Hospital Lee Street E Dispatcher Injury Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesLyons departure not a snap decision for WVUThrasher Group to consolidate Charleston operations at NorthgateShane Lyons out as WVU's AD; Alsop named to interim postLawmakers frustrated with DHHR review; Justice blames politics while sharing no specifics for new plan's implementationRespect bigger than rivalry: App State gesture paid tribute to MU tragedyWV lawmakers hear arguments to expand use of off-road vehicles, electric bicyclesDirty Birds announce GoMart Ballpark will be new name of home fieldAmid tourism growth, lawmakers warned social, tax policies affect business investmentAlsop happy to bridge WVU's AD gapDear Abby: Woman's judgement nature unleashed on close friend See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center