A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street E this morning, hitting another vehicle and a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, said a dispatcher at Kanawha Metro 911. No one else reported injuries.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

