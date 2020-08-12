State Treasurer John Perdue’s office will hold an online unclaimed property auction, which will run through Aug. 26.
All items are abandoned safe deposit box contents from West Virginia banks.
To view the current auction, go to www.wvtreasury.com and look for the rotating banner on the front page. Click on the auction link.
That will take one to the third-party auction site specifically set up for the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office.
This online auction features several lots, or groupings of items, including a collection of silver among the first few lots.
Other items of interest include lot 342, featuring a 1934A $10 yellow seal note as well as 1934 blue seal $5 and $10 notes. Lot 348 contains a 14-karat pair of earrings and lot 350 is heavy with Morgan dollars.
Once the items are auctioned off, the cash assets remain held by the State Treasury in the name of the safe deposit box renter or his or her heirs. Continued attempts are made to find the rightful owners. Anyone who registers with the auction site is eligible to bid on the items.
Additional auctions are scheduled to run as one ends. For instance, the next auction will start on Aug. 25 and run for two weeks.
To conduct a free unclaimed property search, visit www.wvtreasury.com.