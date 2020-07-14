Opponent of Stonewall Jackson statue hopeful nine-year quest nearing fruition

Hopeful that a nine-year, one-man campaign to remove the statue and bust of Confederate Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson from the West Virginia Capitol grounds is coming to fruition, Charleston realtor Howard Swint on Tuesday called for a special meeting of the Capitol Building Commission to remove what he called symbols of “neo-Confederate hate speech.”
Swint said the time has come to move the statue and bust to less-conspicuous locations in the basement of the state Culture Center, in light of a national movement to remove symbols of the Confederacy, including last week’s vote to rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston.
“The Stonewall Jackson Middle School movement was invigorating,” Swint said of the grassroots campaign to rename the school. “It was the right thing to do. Now, it’s time to force the state to do something that could prove to be politically inexpedient in an election year, but to do it nonetheless, because it is right.”
Jackson was born in 1824 in what was then Harrison County, Virginia. His home county became part of West Virginia when the state was added to the Union in June 1863.
On Tuesday, Swint symbolically delivered a letter from a coalition of about 30 organizations calling on the Capitol Building Commission to begin the process to authorize removing the statue from the Capitol grounds. Included was an electronic petition with 7,700 signatures calling for the statue's removal.
The Capitol Building Commission, which has authority over any substantive physical changes to the buildings or grounds of the Capitol Complex, including placement and removal of statuary and monuments, met last week but did not address removal of the Jackson statue from the grounds or the Jackson bust in the Capitol Rotunda.
Afterward, Randall Reid-Smith, who, as curator of the Department of Arts, Culture and History, serves as chairman of the commission, said there were no requests for the commission to consider removal of either the statue or bust.
“Nothing was brought up about any of that,” he said.
Swint said Tuesday it is time for the commission to act.
“We need to take down these statues, and we need to correct the revisionist history that led to them being erected in the first place,” he said.
Swint staged his announcement outside the Culture Center, citing concern that Ernest Blevins, historian for the state Historic Preservation Office, has been actively opposing the movement in his role as commander of the West Virginia chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Blevins protested with a Confederate battle flag outside the Kanawha County Board of Education prior to the meeting on changing the name of the middle school, and did news interviews objecting to the removal of a plaque honoring the pro-Confederate Kanawha Riflemen from a monument in Charleston’s Ruffner Park.
Swint also cited a screenshot from the state Sons of Confederate Veterans Facebook page calling for opponents of removing the Jackson statue to email Reid-Smith and to send copies to Gov. Jim Justice, delegates, senators and to several Arts, Culture and History staffers, including Blevins himself, at his state government address.
Justice has been noncommittal on the issue of removing the statue, stating in a news briefing that, “This is a legislative issue, this is not my issue.”
Organizations petitioning for the removal of the Jackson statue include the ACLU, Black Lives Matter-West Virginia, the state chapter of the NAACP, Mountain State Justice, the state chapter of the National Association of Social Workers and the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.
That letter states: “Although state and local governments across the country, including in our own capital city, are finally taking rightful action to remove statues and monuments that glorify some of the most shameful periods of our country’s history, the commission’s reasoning for not addressing the statue’s continued presence on state grounds is because they had not received any requests to do so.”
In calling on Justice to call for the commission to act, the letter concludes: “It may be a small step toward achieving racial justice, but it is a necessary one, Governor Justice. Join us in our demand for the Commission to immediately call a meeting to act.”