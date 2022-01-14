Legalizing marijuana, establishing a municipal broadband system, expanding harm reduction services and raising the city’s minimum wage are all parts of a broad-ranging platform one organization hopes candidates will sign on to in the upcoming Charleston City Council election.
Charleston Can’t Wait, an arm of West Virginia Can’t Wait led by 2020 West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith, released the platform earlier this week.
Co-chairperson Katey Lauer said the platform reflects input from more than 500 people and was formed after a series of events and canvasing efforts over the past nine months.
“We’ve hosted town halls and house parties around the city and got feedback from hundreds of Charleston residents about things they’d like to see for the city,” Lauer said.
The platform-creation process also included feedback from Charleston Can’t Wait volunteers who have led canvassing efforts and events for the organization, she said.
The platform includes addressing homelessness by putting $5 million a year toward a public benefit corporation that would put unemployed people to work building or refurbishing homes, increasing public housing by 1,000 units within 10 years, and facilitating safe camping sites with access to services.
It also includes passing a $15 minimum wage and guarantee paid sick leave ordinance and establishing a West Side Community Development Authority starting with $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
The entire platform is posted on the organization’s website, charlestonwvcantwait.com.
To address drug overdoses and HIV, the organization proposes building a 24-hour overdose prevention site that would include access to a social worker, harm reduction services approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a safe use site and connections to local non-profits. It also proposes establishing an Office of Recovery and Overdose Prevention, with a $1 million yearly budget.
“We’re staring down a significant overdose crisis and HIV crisis, and these problems don’t happen in a silo, they’re not unique to each other, but they’re a part of an ecosystem that reinforces itself,” Lauer said. “We see a safe injection site as a part of one of the many pieces of the things that the city needs to get out of that spiral.”
Late last year, in an effort to address a surge of overdose deaths, New York City opened the nation’s first two supervised or safe injection sites. At the sites, trained staff reportedly provide clean needles, administer naloxone during overdoses and provide treatment options for people who bring their own drugs to use at the sites.
Proponents say the sites reduce overdose deaths, increase entry to drug treatment and reduce the risk of spreading HIV and hepatitis C by decreasing needle sharing.
Despite state lawmakers and Charleston officials increasing the regulations concerning harm reduction programs last year, city residents see the drug overdose crisis as a significant issue the city as a whole is facing, Lauer said.
“Our experience talking to folks one-on-one at the doors is that folks are interested in comprehensive solutions...” she said. “We don’t have hope that harm reduction will move forward through the current formation of a city council. And of course, as you know, we’ve seen the opposite of that.
“But we are hopeful that the residents of our city sort of see the underlying causes of what’s causing the opioid crisis and that we can we can garner support for candidates.”
With the platform in place, the organization will next look to find Charleston City Council candidates who will support it.
“We’re looking for folks that align with the platform, but we’re also looking for folks that are committed to doing the work to make the platform a reality,” Lauer said. “...For us, the platform is not a symbolic document, it’s a work plan. It’s a job description. And we want to back candidates that treat it that way.”
As of Friday, 15 people had filed to run for a seat on Charleston’s 26-member council, according to the city clerk’s office. The filing period continues through Jan. 29.
So far, six people have applied to the organization for a candidate endorsement in the city council race, Lauer said. She expects that number to increase in the coming weeks. Interested candidates have until Feb. 4 to apply for endorsement.
About 20 people have signed up to attend the organization’s candidate training session Monday as potential candidates or campaign volunteers, she said.
The training session will explain the “nuts and bolts” of what it takes to run for office, she said.
“We’ll cover everything from how do you have a conversation with your family members about whether or not your family is prepared for you to run and prepared to navigate the challenges that might arise from you running to how do you keep track of your finances to how do you make an ask for money to how do you have a one-on-one conversation with someone in your community about your race,” Lauer said.
So far the organization is focused on the Charleston City Council race, but is considering expanding its endorsements to the mayor’s race as well as local board of education and Statehouse races, she said.
In a city with a council made up of 26 members, implementing change would likely require winning more than one or two seats.
Lauer says it’s too early to know how many city council candidates will sign on this year to run on its platform, but the organization sees this election year as the “starting line” for making the city better.
“We see this platform and the budget that it implies as a moral document, as a statement about what the city values and what’s possible,” she said. “It might be that we elect five city councilors this year, and another five in the next election cycle and another five, or it might be that we’re able to build a full slate.
“For us the goal is to set a direction and to set, as you say, an ambitious vision for what’s possible for the city, and to start building toward it. We’re excited to see how far we get this year, and we know that even if we win a full slate, making this path platform come alive will be a long-term project.”
For more information, visit https://www.charlestonwvcantwait.com/