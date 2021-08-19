Dylan Ballard, 14, of Louisville, Tennessee, spreads the wings of his Mothman costume during the 2019 Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant. Organizers announced Thursday this year’s event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Mothman Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18-19 in Point Pleasant, has been canceled over concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
This marks the second consecutive year the festival has gone dark because of the pandemic.
Festival organizers announced the cancellation via Facebook.
“Local hospitalizations and active Covid cases are rising daily, and according to local public health officials, are not expected to peak until around Mothman Festival Time,” they wrote.
Organizers said they were disappointed, but added, “We cannot in good conscious jeopardize the health of our families, your families, or any family that calls Mason County WV home.”
Spurred on by the delta variant, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen significantly over the past several weeks, prompting some counties and municipalities to take mitigation efforts to slow the virus’s spread.
So far, no other West Virginia fairs or festivals have announced cancellations. The State Fair of West Virginia, currently underway in Greenbrier County, wraps up this weekend.