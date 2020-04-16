Outdoor vendors begin plant and produce sales at Capitol Market

Despite a chilly start and the addition of new safety protocols, the outdoor marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market is up and running, and ready for its first weekend of operation of the year.
On Thursday, vendors and customers alike expressed relief that a decision had been made to open the outdoor market — an annual rite of spring for Charleston area gardeners and produce lovers — in the coronavirus era.
Shoppers breathed in the aromas of transplant-ready tulips, hyacinths, azaleas and petunias, mostly through the face masks they brought with them, and bought flats of tomato, cabbage, lettuce and celery sets. Others loaded their carts with hanging floral and fern baskets and pots containing newly sprouted rosemary, parsley, chives and other herbs.
“I was happy to learn that the market would be opening again this April,” said Ed Long of Ed and Ellen’s Greenhouse in Mason County. “This is our livelihood. We’re here from April through summer, selling plants and produce. In the fall, we sell about 20,000 mums here. We do everything we can to try to make a living.”
“I was afraid it wouldn’t open this spring, but I’m glad that it did,” said Kathy Newcome of St. Albans, who was wheeling a mostly full shopping cart through the outdoor market Thursday. “Just in case they didn’t open, I shopped around online and found out that nearly everything I wanted was sold out.”
Although this year’s official opening occurred on Wednesday, freeze warnings earlier in the week prompted the majority of Capitol Market vendors to delay setting up shop until Thursday or Friday.
“Usually, everyone’s here by the 15th,” Long said.
While only a few of the more than one-dozen vendors planning to sell plants and produce had set up displays by mid-afternoon Thursday, and the number of shoppers was relatively sparse, “once you get most of the vendors here, you will see a lot more people coming in,” Newcome said.
Virtually all vendors planning to take part in spring season sales are expected to have set up shop by the end of the day Friday, according to Nichole Greene-Jenkins, Capitol Market’s executive director.
The decision to open the outdoor market was not taken lightly, she said, and followed “extensive talks with the city of Charleston, Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Commission, West Virginia Department of Agriculture, Capitol Market’s executive committee and the outdoor vendors.”
“Agriculture is considered an essential business in West Virginia,” she said, “and we want to support our state’s farmers as much, and as safely, as possible.”
Precautionary measures in effect include limiting shopper entry to the Capitol Street end of the market and restricting the number of shoppers to no more than 40 at a time.
At the entrance, a hand-washing station and sanitized shopping carts are provided, while at vendor check-out sites, social distancing markers have been placed on the pavement and vendors have agreed to frequently disinfect countertops and other often-touched areas.
Capitol Market staffers wear face masks, and vendors handling food items and currency are required to wear disposable gloves. Shoppers are urged to touch only those items they intend to buy, to be accompanied by no more than one other shopper and to avoid the market if feeling ill.
Curb-service shopping is available to outdoor market shoppers who phone in orders to vendors.
Capitol Market’s indoor food outlets and the Mea Cuppa coffee shop also are open to curbside service customers. The market’s indoor rest rooms are closed to the public until further notice.