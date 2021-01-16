John Perdue has had a lifetime of dream jobs.
At 70, he’s looking for another.
“It was always my dream to work for the Department of Agriculture,” said the state treasurer who departs office after six terms Monday following his election loss in the fall to Riley Moore.
Raised on a small Boone County farm, Perdue stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall. Reaching that height effectively disqualified him from an obvious career choice.
“My dad told me, 'Maybe you should go on to higher education because you're too tall to go in the mines,'” Perdue said.
Both of his parents had eighth-grade educations and worked to offer more for their four children. An older brother paved that path, becoming the first in the family to attend college.
To earn money for his own schooling, Perdue grew and sold enough strawberries to win a Future Farmers of America contest and a chance to meet then-Agriculture Commissioner Gus Douglass.
“I told him I wanted to come back and work for the Department of Agriculture,” Perdue said.
After graduating from West Virginia University in 1972 and briefly working as a substitute teacher, he landed that first gig.
“That was the dream job ... coming to the big city, the capital city,” Perdue said.
Early in his career, he dealt with crops and pesticides. But over time, as he climbed the ladder, a different kind of seed was planted.
He learned about the legislature, got to know the state budget and served as the assistant commissioner from 1986 to 1989. That helped open another door.
The dream takes a turn
In the fall of '89, after his boss lost the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to Gaston Caperton, Perdue worked on Caperton's successful general election campaign.
“And then he asked me to come to the governor's office, which I was honored to do,” Perdue said. “I never thought I'd ever work for a governor.”
Many of his new colleagues were new to state government. They faced an avalanche of problems that never seemed to stop.
“The state was truly insolvent when we took office. The teachers' retirement system would have been unable to pay current benefits within 19 months. ... All public employees were being turned away from doctors offices and hospitals,” said Tom Heywood, who was the administration's general counsel before becoming chief of staff.
“The first piece of correspondence we received was a letter from the gas company saying that the gas at the governor's mansion was going to be turned off for failure to pay bills. ... Every stone we turned over, something ugly crawled out from underneath.”
In a field of new staffers, Perdue stood out, Heywood said.
“He was one of really two people in our office that had meaningful state government experience. And even though he came from a very different arm of state government ... he was someone who really brought that knowledge and expertise.”
And he didn't sit still.
“What I saw in John Perdue, working so closely with him in those days and to this very day, is, here's someone who doesn't let any moss grow,” Heywood said.
With the governor’s office on the first floor and the legislative office on the second, an already lanky Perdue would appear to lose 20 pounds every session running up and down the stairs, Heywood said.
In an era where phone messages were handwritten on memo pads -- often piling up to be brushed aside -- Perdue would go home at the end of an exhausting day with a pocket overflowing with pink slips full of messages. He returned calls into the night.
“He did always have a passion for agriculture, but he really mainly had a passion for seeing West Virginia improve,” Heywood said.
“There is a unifying theme of someone who really cares very deeply about the state, about equal opportunity, you know, for all West Virginians.
“He grew up in a rural setting -- which is where most West Virginians grow up -- and understands, you know, the reality and challenges of that and just has a deep and abiding passion and compassion for that.”
After eight years, it was time for a change. When state Treasurer Larrie Bailey opted not to seek reelection in 1996, Perdue said, "I decided to run myself.”
The chaos of those early days in the Caperton administration provided training for what was to come.
Six terms
Perdue gestured to his all-but-empty office.
“I remember walking in here the first day ... and I found 70-some thousand dollars missing,” he said. “And so on my first day in office, I had to fire two employees.”
He hired better qualified staff and modernized an office that today manages more than $16 billion in state money annually. He also helped start a college savings program.
“My dream was to give every child in the state of West Virginia, for their parents and grandparents or someone to be able to save for their educations, to help encourage them to change their lives at a very young age,” Perdue said.
What began as a state program developed through the National Association of State Treasurers turned into a national program known today as the SMART 529.
“I tell people all the time, the best gift you can ever give a child or a grandchild is a 529 college savings program," Perdue said. "And when you're long gone, they're going to thank you for that, because that money will always be there.”
His office developed the “When I Grow Up” essay contest that awards up to $5,000 in 529 accounts for winners and draws thousands of entries each year among West Virginia students in grades K-5.
“You'd like for your child to go to college or higher education, but we had really not set aside anything for any kind of a college savings fund, and I don't know that we would have,” said Sheila Chico, whose daughter Gabby won the 2015 grand prize.
The contest prompted the family to begin a savings plan, she said.
“This program definitely did get me thinking about it," said Gabby, now 15, carrying a 4.0 grade-point average and planning to become a trauma surgeon. "For an elementary school kid, this is a really big thing that can help them in the future.”
More than 40,000 West Virginia families have invested in the program, Perdue said.
“I never dreamed it'd be a $3 billion program,” he said.
He grew the state retirement program from $25 million to $400 million, launched a series of financial literacy programs and created an investment program for people with disabilities.
Perdue also started asking questions about the roughly $100 million in unclaimed property languishing from insurance policies, stagnant bank accounts, certificates of deposit and a wealth of other assets that never got to their rightful owners.
"The legislature and governors rely on unclaimed property to help bring the budget of state government. In a crisis situation," he said, "the first person they call is me.”
He modernized the unclaimed properties division and installed checks and balances to protect the money should it ever be claimed.
"When I got involved with the unclaimed property, I realized insurance companies were trying to hide those life insurance policies from the right owners. I had to sue and go all the way to Supreme Court to be able to get that money returned,” he said.
In 24 years as treasurer, his office has returned more than $232 million in unclaimed property.
He feels like he's made a difference.
And yet, it feels as if there is still so much to be done.
The next dream
Perdue nearly doubled Moore in campaign spending but still lost the election by a dozen percentage points. As the sole remaining Democrat on the state Board of Public Works, perhaps the writing was on the wall.
Still, it was painful.
“Yeah, it was a hard election,” he said. “I chose to stay because in my heart, I wasn't done. ... I really wanted to see a high school education program like the financial educational program we do in the middle school. I wanted to take it to the high school level, you know, learn about stocks and bonds, what the market's all about, how to invest money and how to protect yourself.”
He said he wanted to play a role in bringing broadband across the state -- “I really believe broadband will change West Virginia's future. But quit talking about it and make it work” -- and expand the 529 plan.
“I'd like to figure out some way that we get every child that enters kindergarten, we get them involved in saving and dreaming about going on to higher education.”
Leaving is hard.
“It's been an honor," he said. "People gave me six terms. And I got to accomplish a lot of things I wouldn't have accomplished any other way.”
Now Perdue's focus is on his own future.
He doesn't rule out a run for governor in four years -- “I don't ever rule anything out in life, but we'll see what happens. I believe you cross those bridges when you get a chance to cross those bridges” -- but he is eyeing a return to the place where it all began. He has applied for a federal job as the state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“I guess I'm going back to the roots,” he said.
The work involves grants, housing, economic development and a lot of things he's passionate about.
“It's a good combination of a lot of things that I'm still wanting to do, like broadband.”
It's not a done deal.
“If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen," he said. "I'm a very Christian man. I really believe that saying, 'God opens doors and God closes doors.'"
He figures the right thing will come along.
It always has.