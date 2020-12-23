The City of Charleston will open an overnight warming shelter for those in need as low temperatures are expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Kanawha Valley.
The warming shelter will be open from 9 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and then 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army at 301 Tennessee Ave., according to a news release from the City of Charleston. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required.
The city is collaborating with the United Way of Central West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley Collective to provide support and staffing. Additional services and support are being provided by the Salvation Army, Prestera Center, Covenant House WV, YWCA/Sojourners Center, Roark Sullivan Lifeway Center, KRT and other community organizations.
If individuals and/or groups are interested in volunteering to staff the warming center, contact Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.