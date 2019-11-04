Page-Kincaid PSD asks to withdraw case from PSC, move forward discussing with WV American Water

After months of back and forth with the West Virginia Public Service Commission, the Page-Kincaid Public Service District requested Monday to withdraw its application to raise customer rates in order to pursue a $3.3 million rehabilitation project.
The PSD was looking to raise rates for its 640 customers by 10 percent to help cover interest on a potential $2.2 million in loans for the project, but needed a certificate of convenience and necessity from the PSC to do so. The project proposed installing two water filters on the PSD’s system, as well as upgrading and replacing dilapidated pipes and tanks, according to an application filed with the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.
The district’s move to withdraw is not final, because the case is still active until commissioners issue a ruling closing it. An evidentiary hearing for the district’s certificate case scheduled for next week is still on the PSC’s books, and will remain that way for the time being.
In a fax to the PSC, the district’s attorney, Phillip Tissue, wrote that Page-Kincaid’s board met Monday morning and its members decided it was “in the district’s best interest” to withdraw its certificate case.
Bart Jackson, general manager of the Page-Kincaid PSD said there were “definitely reasons” the district decided to withdraw now. He said he would not comment further until something was ruled on and official by the PSC.
Board members with Page-Kincaid could not be reached for comment for this report.
In its filing, the district said it would plan to meet with officials from West Virginia American Water in the near future to hear more about potential proposals from the company regarding operations at the PSD.
“Our goal has always been to provide alternative options to the District and the Public Service Commission, allowing them to make the best possible decision for the future of service reliability, water quality and wastewater in Page and Kincaid,” read an emailed statement from the company. “We look forward to the opportunity to perform our due diligence in providing such options.”
WVAW filed to intervene in the district’s certificate case in July, stating that — per PSC policies — the district was obligated to consider all its options pertaining to operations, including the potential for a takeover or merger with WVAW. According to Laura Martin, director of communications for WVAW, the company had reached out to Page-Kincaid in the past requesting meetings with officials to discuss the PSD’s challenges, but the district refused.
For board members at Page-Kincaid, WVAW’s insistence on intervening at the time was “astounding.” The district was capable of operating on its own, and with the completion of the proposed rehabilitation work, water quality would improve for customers, board member John David said.
More than a year ago, in July 2018, the water drawn from the district’s deep wells and delivered to customers’ homes deteriorated in quality. High levels of iron, manganese and aluminum began appearing on water tests.
It’s unclear what caused the contamination, but the PSD moved quickly to divert funds that were slotted for the rehabilitation project to buy and install a water filter after the old one gave out from processing so much iron.
At a public hearing held in Fayetteville on Oct. 22, several customers said their water quality improved after the filter was installed. Complaints, though, went much further than just water quality.
Several people expressed concern about their high water bills, stating they pay more than anyone else they know in Fayette County for water that stains clothes and that they can’t drink. Some residents called specifically for WVAW to takeover the area’s water operations, as it did in Minden and in other areas of Fayette County.
Other residents shared their disappointment in the district’s operations, a sentiment that wasn’t new and was made clear in a petition that circulated in July, when 400 residents called for a general investigation to be opened looking at the PSD’s performance and behavior.
The PSD will not be able to move forward with rehabilitation or construction projects unless the certificate application is approved by the PSC. With the motion to withdraw now on the table, the district, as well as all intervenors, must wait for the commissioners’ decision to know what could happen to the PSD — and its customers.