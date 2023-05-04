A Charleston woman and a Detroit man accused of killing a man in his driveway in front of his daughter last year denied the charges on Thursday.
Tyran Gray, 26, and Courtni Stovall, 25, entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment before Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster Thursday morning.
The two are both charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Norman Sweeney on Sept. 9, 2022.
Gray also faces charges of use or presentment of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police responded to the shooting around 6:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on the West Side. They found Sweeney lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the face, according to the complaint. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the shooting, Sweeney had been standing by his vehicle with his daughter, the complaint says.
Detectives used a search warrant to search Stovall’s phone and found messages that contain information about her knowledge and involvement of the homicide, the complaint said.
In response to a request for bond from Stovall's defense attorney, Shawn Bailess, Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Monica Schwartz told the judge that prosecutors have “a lot” of evidence that Stovall was involved in a conspiracy to kill Sweeney.
“She picked the defendant up on Glenwood about 10 minutes before it happened, drove him in a rental car to the scene of the crime, which was right behind her apartment,” Schwartz said. “She knew that Mr. Sweeney was there. He was there with his young children playing in a swimming pool that was visible from her doorway.
"His car was parked in front of her house," she said. "She knew that they were looking for him as someone who had stolen drugs from their network.”
Evidence will show Stovall was in her car waiting for Gray to shoot and kill Sweeney, the prosecutor said.
Schwartz said prosecutors prepared a PowerPoint presentation of evidence that included video of the crime that they intended to present Thursday during the hearing.
Bailess argued that Stovall is not charged the act of killing Sweeney herself, that Stovall is employed and doesn’t pose a flight risk.
Defense attorney Matthew Victor, who is representing Gray, said he also intended to argue for bond in the case. Schwartz said Gray is serving time for violating the terms of his supervised release on a federal sentence set to end Sept. 11.
Webster scheduled a hearing June 1 to consider bond in the case.
“Time will be reserved for as much testimony as I deem appropriate,” Webster said. “I’m not going to have a full out mini-trial.”
The judge set a trial date for Aug. 14.
