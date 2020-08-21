Don and Beverly Frey spread out the contents of a brown Dairy Queen bag across a picnic table and methodically divvied up its bounty as traffic buzzed along Interstate 64.
Burgers, french fries, milkshakes -– it was a prized midweek, mid-August lunch for a couple making a trek home to Indiana after visiting family in Virginia.
“We saw the sign a few miles back,” Don, 68, said. “And we have a hard time passing that place up.”
The sign for Dairy Queen or the one teasing that rest area off of Mile Marker 37 between Hurricane and Teays Valley? He smiled and said, "Both."
While they don’t typically offer up fried foods and ice cream, travelers and some highway officials say rest stops have become coveted havens for travelers with health-related concerns.
That much was evident both in the Freys' makeshift picnic and the 15 other vehicles parked nearby. It was a significant total considering it was a Wednesday afternoon and that particular facility only offered the basics: restrooms, vending machines and a map.
There are 14 rest areas scattered along interstates slicing across West Virginia, six of which are like the one the Freys visited. Eight welcome centers operated by the state Division of Tourism greet visitors entering from neighboring states, with each housing a variety of small retail and food options.
But as questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 continue to linger and evolve, sometimes the barebones necessities are enough.
“We like to eat outside anyhow,” Beverly Frey, 66, said. “We especially try to do that as much as we can now. We don’t like to take chances.”
According to Greg Bailey, a deputy highway engineer with the state Division of Highways, no rest areas have closed in West Virginia since the start of the pandemic.
Instead, the state instituted increased cleaning and sanitizing at the facilities. That includes more frequent and deeper scrubs of water fountains, which West Virginia chose to keep operational while other states opted to shut them down.
Bailey said the state annually budgets $5.6 million to maintain its rest areas -- a figure that has proven sufficient despite the need for additional servicing.
“We have seen no increase in annual cost due to COVID-related issues,” Bailey said.
The rest areas did see a bump in vending machine use when businesses first began to shutting their doors, but Bailey said that has since leveled off. However, that could also be offset by the fact the state allowed food truck vendors to set up shop at rest areas, an initiative that’s scheduled to end on Sept. 1.
There were no food trucks set up near the Freys. Nor was there one later that day at the rest stop off of Interstate 77, where Sheila Davis pulled over for a quick breather to freshen up and check her bearings on a nearby map. Other than strapping on a mask, there wouldn’t be much to stymie her from continuing her trip from Parkersburg to North Carolina.
“It’s good to know you can stop, get in and out and not worry too much,” said Davis, 51. “That’s saying a lot these days.”