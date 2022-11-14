Partly cloudy. High 47F. Winds light and variable..
West Virginia Avenue between 17th Street and 18th street is closed, according to a Kanawha County dispatcher.
Mountaineer Gas Company is doing some repairs in that area, the dispatcher said.
It is unknown when the road will reopen.
Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.
