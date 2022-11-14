Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Avenue between 17th Street and 18th street is closed, according to a Kanawha County dispatcher.

Mountaineer Gas Company is doing some repairs in that area, the dispatcher said.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

