Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FAYETTEVILLE -- The New River Gorge coal camp of Caperton, once home to more than 500 coal miners and coke oven operators and their families, was a beehive of industrial activity for more than 50 years.

Today, the town site is in ruins, well on the way to being reclaimed by the lush hardwood forest cleared to accommodate its construction more than 140 years ago. Remnants of the community are barely visible from the railroad right-of-way that borders it.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you