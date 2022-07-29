FAYETTEVILLE -- The New River Gorge coal camp of Caperton, once home to more than 500 coal miners and coke oven operators and their families, was a beehive of industrial activity for more than 50 years.
Today, the town site is in ruins, well on the way to being reclaimed by the lush hardwood forest cleared to accommodate its construction more than 140 years ago. Remnants of the community are barely visible from the railroad right-of-way that borders it.
Caperton is among scores of coal mining communities that sprang into existence in the Gorge following completion of a Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad main line through the remote, rugged canyon in 1873. The new rail line linked the once inaccessible area to markets across the Eastern Seaboard and along the Ohio River.
Caperton was established in 1881 through a partnership between coal operators Joseph Beury, John Cooper and George H. Caperton.
Beury is credited with being the first mine operator to ship coal to buyers on the new rail link after opening the region's first coal camp and mining complex at Quinnimont in 1872.
Cooper began his mining career operating ventilator doors in his native England before emigrating to the United States, where he worked as a miner in the Pennsylvania anthracite belt, eventually becoming a mine superintendent. In the 1870s, Cooper moved to West Virginia, where he opened a pair of mines in the Ansted area before joining the Caperton venture.
Caperton, a native of Lynchburg, Virginia, moved to the New River coalfield at age 20, where he worked with Beury in operating a mine at Fire Creek before partnering in and agreeing to manage the new development that would bear his name.
Caperton the town was built on a narrow bench of land just upslope of the new rail line, about three miles upstream of Nuttalburg. Like most other coal camps in the Gorge, coal at Caperton was extracted from seams near the canyon rim and lowered to tipples along the C&O line for processing and loading. Coal camps were built near the tipples, close to the rails, which provided the only access into and out of the remote sites.
The tipple at Caperton served three company mines. The most distant of the two mine portals on the slope behind the town was located more than 1,000 feet up the canyon wall from the tipple. Coal from that mine was loaded into wheel-mounted monitor cars, each 10 feet long and four feet wide, which traveled down an inclined plane to reach the tipple. The third mine portal, located across the New River from Caperton, was served by an aerial bucket line that required 18,000 feet of cable to operate, according to the history website Clio.
Despite the engineering challenges, Caperton's mining operation and the 212-oven coke production facility that followed it proved successful. The town quickly grew, its population exceeding 500 by the early 1900s.
Caperton included a company store, post office, boarding house and, in keeping with Jim Crow laws in effect at the time, a school and church available only to whites.
In 1915, a pedestrian suspension bridge was built across the New River from Caperton to reach a new company housing development to accommodate the rising population. At the expansion site, named South Caperton, company housing was available for $1 per room per month, plus a $1 monthly fee for electricity and a $2 per month fee for coal. A school for Black students opened at South Caperton in 1920.
Among those who grew up in the coal camp was Hollywood cinematographer J. Roy Hunt, whose credits include "Sherlock Holmes," starring John Barrymore; the Marx Brothers musical comedy "Cocoanuts" and "Beau Geste," starring Ronald Coleman.
Caperton and his family lived in a large home in the company town bearing his name for a number of years before moving to Slab Fork in Raleigh County, where he and his brother, W. Gaston Caperton -- grandfather of West Virginia's 31st governor -- founded Slab Fork Coal Company in 1907.
Caperton also served as president of both the New River Company, the firm that operated coal and coke operations at Caperton before it was sold to Sewell Colliery about 1920, and the New River Coal Operators Association.
As West Virginia approached the Roaring '20s, the state's coal industry was in decline. By 1919, Caperton's population was half what it was in 1900.
The mines at Caperton continued to produce, on a reduced scale, but by the early 1950s had ceased operating. By 1952, the community's schools had closed and its post office followed suit two years later, prompting the few remaining residents to abandon the community.
During a visit to the Caperton townsite last week, a weathered National Park Service sign posted near the vine-covered ruins of the coal camp's tipple cautioned visitors to protect the site's cultural resources by not removing, defacing or destroying what remains of the once-thriving community.
The Caperton townsite, along with a number of other abandoned coal camps that once flourished in the Gorge, lies within the boundaries of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the nation's newest national park.