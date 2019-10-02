Past month was hottest, driest September on record for much of WV

October’s arrival in West Virginia feels more like the dog days of summer than the traditional time to search closets and dressers for long-sleeved shirts and sweaters.
After three West Virginia cities endured their hottest Septembers on record, record-high temperatures for both Oct. 1 and the entire month of October were set Tuesday in five of the six communities the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office monitors for official daily climate data.
Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg posted record-high mean temperatures for the month of September, while the month was the second-warmest on record in Elkins, third-hottest ever in Charleston and tied for the fourth-warmest in Parkersburg.
On Tuesday, record high temperatures for both Oct. 1 and the entire month of October were set in Huntington, Beckley, Clarksburg, Parkersburg and Elkins. A new high-temp record for Oct. 1 was also set in Charleston, where it reached 93 degrees, breaking by one degree a previous record set 100 years earlier. However, Charleston did not surpass its record high temperature (96 degrees) for the month of October set in 1903.
It reached 95 degrees in both Huntington and Clarksburg on Tuesday, breaking previous highs for Oct. 1 of 90 set in 1952 in the Cabell County city and 94 degrees set in 1953 in the Harrison County town. Monday’s temperatures also broke previous high temp records for the month of October of 93 degrees set in 1952 for Huntington, and 94 degrees, set in 1927 in Clarksburg.
Beckley’s Oct. 1 record high temperature of 91 degrees shattered both the previous record high for the date — 85 — and the previous record high for the month of 88, both set in 1941. It reached 94 degrees in Parkersburg on Tuesday, breaking the previous record for the date of 91, recorded in 1927, and the monthly record for October of 92 set in 2007. Elkins topped the previous Oct. 1 record high temperature of 85 degrees set in 1927 with a 90-degree reading, which also surpassed the previous high temperature mark for the month of September by three degrees.
Last month was as dry as it was hot, with three of the six cities — Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg — experiencing the least rainfall ever recorded for a September.
A scant .01 inch of rain fell on Huntington, while Beckley received 0.10 inches and Clarksburg recorded 0.56 inches. For Elkins, last month was the second-driest September on record, with 0.48 inches of precipitation, while Parkersburg matched its third-driest September with 0.55 inches, and Charleston experienced its fourth-driest, with 0.54 inches of rain for the month.
But what a difference a year makes.
Last September was the wettest on record for Charleston (11.62 inches), Huntington (10.41 inches) and Beckley (9.98 inches), second-wettest for Clarksburg (9.52 inches) and Elkins (8.16 inches) and third-wettest for Parkersburg (7.99 inches).
More October heat records are possible on Thursday, where temperatures are expected to reach the low- to mid-90s in the Kanawha and Mid-Ohio valleys before a cold front arrives from the northwest on Thursday night, bringing high temperatures in the region to the low-70s on Friday.