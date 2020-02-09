Pay those high-interest credit cards off first, accountant says

As Americans begin receiving tax refund checks in the mail this spring, the question becomes what is the most effective way to spend it?
Paying off high-interest debt, like credit cards or personal loans, is the best place to start, said Ed Bailey, a CPA at Rollins, Cleavenger and Rollins, based in Charleston.
In 2019, the average credit card interest rates for new offers is 19.02 percent, while the average interest rate for existing accounts is 15.02 percent, according to a WalletHub report.
For comparison, the interest rate for federal student loans for the 2019-20 fiscal year is 4.53 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Bailey’s second recommendation is to set aside savings for an emergency fund.
“In case your refrigerator goes out, or in case you have to have a new car or a car repair, or worse yet, you lose your job,” he said. “Unexpected surprises come about all the time. That’s just part of life and you need to be ready for it.”
Bailey said that most people see at least one major unexpected cost a year, like a deductible on car insurance.
“I know that water heaters go out, I know that dishwashers go out, I know that refrigerators go out,” he said. “Pipes freeze sometimes, you have plumbing issues that are above and beyond the scope of a regular handyman.”
If people are looking down the road at a long-term investment, Bailey said he’s a big fan of investing in medical insurance and disability insurance. He noted these investments are pretty expensive, generally.
For young people, savings can be a tougher investment, he said. But things that young adults will eventually need, like a new car and work clothes, cost a significant amount, and with no savings it makes those purchases difficult.
People who don’t have much experience with tax returns and spend their checks unwisely is more than common, he said. Financial stress usually will follow, because there’s a large unexpected cost looming in the future.
“It’s just a lack of experience, a lack of maturity,” Bailey said. “Because of these things, people have these issues.”