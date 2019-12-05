PEIA Finance Board OKs 2020-21 plan with no premium hikes or benefit cuts

With no premium increases or benefit cuts proposed, the PEIA Finance Board made short work Thursday of approving the 2020-21 benefits plan.
Afterward, PEIA Executive Director Ted Cheatham said he’s hopeful the same thing will happen for 2021-22, and possibly again in 2022-23.
“Clearly, we’re going to make it through 2021, and hopefully we’ll make it through 2022, and then in 2023, we’ll probably need to do something -- either plan changes or additional revenue,” he said.
Each December, the Finance Board meets to approve the benefit plan for the upcoming budget year.
A combination of the Legislature appropriating $105 million of budget surplus for a PEIA “rainy day” fund, and lower-than-expected medical and pharmaceutical claims costs, are allowing PEIA to avoid premium hikes and plan cuts for the immediate future, Cheatham said.
In fact, the 2020-21 benefit plan, which goes into effect July 1, 2020, has some enhancements, including offering two free chiropractic visits a year for back pain, and the launch of two wellness pilot projects, for diabetes prevention and for weight control.
Cheatham said it's impossible to quantify what affect ongoing wellness programs, or trends toward a younger workforce, are having in keeping PEIA costs from growing at the projected 5 percent to 6 percent a year.
“Claims are a little bit lower. Costs have been lower. We’ve had good investment returns. It’s been a combination of things,” he said.
Retirees who have full coverage or Medicare supplemental coverage through PEIA also will see no changes in premiums or benefits for their next plan year, which begins January 1.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, on Thursday urged Finance Board members to focus on ways to bring long-term financial stability to the health insurance plan that covers most public school and state employees, as well as some county, city and nonprofit association employees.
“If you look three, four, five years down the road, we’re going to be back in the same ship we were in,” he said.
He noted that, while back-to-back pay raises and no PEIA premium hikes or benefit cuts are appreciated, they have not resolved teacher shortages statewide.
“We still have a recruitment problem. We still have a retention problem,” Lee said. “It’s not only about salaries. It’s about benefits.”
Lee serves on a 29-member task force that Gov. Jim Justice created in February 2018 to come up with long-term solutions to issues of escalating health care costs and ongoing PEIA premium hikes and benefit cuts. The PEIA Task Force last met on Jan. 8. 2019.