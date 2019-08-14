Person of interest in Pa. double homicide arrested in Charleston

A man who police say is a person of interest in a double homicide in Pennsylvania, and who had a warrant out for an armed robbery, was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston Greyhound station, according to Lt. Autumn Davis, public information officer for the Charleston Police Department.
Jack Turner was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the crimes, Davis said. There were no details available Wednesday as to how Charleston police apprehended Turner.
According to the Meadville Tribune, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a Jack Elijah Turner, 21, was wanted for questioning for a double homicide that left Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son dead in their home in Crawford County, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
The paper also reported that Turner could be facing charges for allegedly stealing a car from the home.
The Erie Times-News reported that a man matching Turner’s description and driving the car allegedly stolen from the double-homicide scene held a cashier up at gunpoint in Millcreek, Pennsylvania at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police told the newspaper no one was hurt in the incident, and Turner got away with money from the Kwik Fill gas station’s cash register and lottery vending machine.
Davis said Turner is in Charleston police custody, and officers are awaiting details on how the situation will be handled.