State Personnel Board members voted Thursday to move two civil service-protected classified positions to unclassified at-will positions, citing managerial responsibilities for both positions.
That included reclassifying the position of colonel in the Division of Natural Resources Police.
The position reports directly to the DNR director, and is responsible for DNR law enforcement practices, including training and equipping officers, board members were told.
The other change moves the position of Tax Department assistant commissioner for operations to an at-will position.
That position’s responsibilities include fiscal analysis, business operations, and rule-making authority.
Board members also approved a change in state Personnel rules to conform with legislation passed in the regular session that removes a 1,000-hour annual limit on work hours for temporary state employees.