West Virginia has outperformed most states in producing long-term revenue surpluses -- but did so by significantly cutting state expenditures in recent years, an analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts found.
The analysis of states’ comprehensive annual financial reports for a 15-year period from fiscal 2005-05 to fiscal 2018-19 -- the last budget year before the pandemic -- shows total state revenue has equaled 105.1% of expenditures, above the 50-state median of 102.7%.
While the report notes that all states have to balance their General Revenue budgets, total spending has exceeded total revenue over the 15 years in eight states, with sources of total revenue including federal funds and special revenue accounts.
The worst deficits were in New Jersey and Illinois, where spending has exceeded revenue each of the 15 years, the analysis found.
“States can withstand periodic deficits without endangering their financial health, but long-running imbalances can create an unsustainable fiscal situation, pushing off to future taxpayers some past costs for operating government and providing services,” the report noted.
“Although most states collected more than enough aggregate revenue to cover aggregate expenses, the eight states that had a deficit -- or a negative fiscal balance -- carried forward deferred costs of past services, including debt and unfunded public employee retirement liabilities,” the analysis added.
Conversely, West Virginia was one of 11 states to record only one deficit year in the 15 years studied. Montana was the only state to accumulate surpluses each of the 15 years.
According to the analysis, West Virginia recorded a deficit in the 2011-12 budget year, when the state had total revenue of $13.57 billion and total spending of $14.35 billion.
The data shows West Virginia avoided additional deficits not by growing revenue, but by sharply cutting expenses.
In 2012-13, total state revenue fell to $13.19 million, but total expenditures were cut nearly 10%, to $12.96 billion.
Total revenue the next two budget years dropped to $13.1 billion, with expenditures cut to $12.84 billion in 2013-14 and to $12.67 billion in 2014-15.
For the next two budget years, 2015-16 and 2016-17, total revenue and total expenditures came in at just over $13 billion.
For 2017-18, total revenue plunged to $12.92 billion, and the Justice administration cut total spending to $12.34 billion -- a 6% reduction.
In 2018-19, revenue grew to $13.68 billion, but total expenditures increased only slightly to $12.43 billion.
Fiscal 2018-19 revenue and expenditures both dropped from the first year of the analysis, 2004-05, when state total state revenue was $14.31 billion and total spending was $12.97 billion.
Over the 15 years, total annual state revenue has declined 4.4% and total annual state expenditures have dropped 4.2%.
By comparison, total revenue for the state of Virginia grew from $35.04 billion in 2004-05 to $46.25 billion in 2018-19, reflecting 32% growth. Expenditures increased from $32.69 billion to $43.37 billion, an increase of 32.7%.