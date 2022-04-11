Marketing materials for three pharmaceutical companies were in keeping with industry standards and abided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, according to evidence presented by the companies’ attorneys Monday.
Attorneys for the companies pressed Matthew Perri, professor emeritus at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy, on his analysis of marketing materials and sales of prescription opioids, asking him at least a dozen times if his report definitively linked any one of the companies’ marketing strategies and practices with excessive opioid distribution in West Virginia.
Monday was the sixth day of a trial in which the state of West Virginia is working to prove that a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, engaged in deceptive marketing practices that were a catalyst for the prescription opioid and other substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia.
Perri conducted a case study by reviewing what he said were “tens of thousands” of marketing materials.
On Friday, he testified that his analysis showed the companies' marketing strategies had intended to break down barriers that previously kept prescribers from overprescribing the addictive drugs.
Multiple times throughout his second full day of testimony, the pharmaceutical companies’ attorneys tried to poke holes in Perri’s study by asking him, one by one, if his report showed their companies, on their individual bases, caused the over-prescription of opioid drugs.
Perri said his analysis included marketing materials and corresponding marketing strategies, as well as opioid sales and how the sales corresponded with changes in marketing strategies.
Several times throughout the day, Perri said the attorneys were taking parts of his study out of context. He also asked the attorneys to let him explain his answers, instead of giving “yes” or “no” responses to their questions.
Teva and Allergen presented evidence that portions of Perri’s analysis included medicines and subsidiary companies that those companies did not own for at least a portion of the time included in Perri’s analysis.
Under questioning from Fred Baker, part of the state’s legal team, Perri said he is not a corporate expert and was not tasked with studying the business transactions and histories of the companies involved in the case.
Attorneys for each company also presented marketing materials that showed those materials included FDA warnings about the addictive nature of opioid medications and how doctors could safely prescribe them and patients could safely use them.
Perri later testified that he also is not a pain expert and it was not within his area of expertise to determine whether opioids were a safe and effective treatment for chronic pain, nor was that part of his opioid market analysis presented during the case.
Perri finished testifying Monday evening.
An attorney for Janssen asked Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope to remove the part of Perri’s report that mentions the company from evidence in the case, saying Perri’s report included medicine from a Janssen subsidiary company that wasn’t a party in the case. He also said Janssen attorneys were not previously aware of that information in Perri’s report.
Baker told Swope that Perri’s report had been part of the case since his deposition in January, and the companies had participated in the deposition and received copies of the report well in advance of the trial.
Swope didn’t rule on Janssen’s motion Monday.
Swope generally has either ruled on motions and objections about evidence in the case en masse during the evenings, tasking attorneys with striking testimony and other evidence that will be among the information handed over to him for his consideration at the end of the trial.
The case is a bench trial, so Swope is the only person who will consider the evidence and decide the case.
The trial began April 4, and is expected to take up to two months.
The state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
The state also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications, saying documentation from the FDA would support their claims.
They also argue that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
Morrisey was present in the courtroom for a little more than two hours Monday afternoon.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs, and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally wants Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Ceremonial Courtroom of the Kanawha County Courthouse.