Attorneys for the state of West Virginia attempted to have opioid manufacturers clarify what was accepted practice and what was written policy in determining if the manufacturers properly marketed and tracked the drugs they made.
Broad, unspecific practices that took a long time to make it into official written company policy were the themes of testimony from officials at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LLC and a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC on Thursday during an ongoing opioid trial in the Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston.
Specifically Thursday, the state’s attorneys worked to show that company officials in charge of compliance with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency had ambiguous practices when it came to monitoring their products for suspicious activity.
There likewise were murky practices when it came to targeting doctors to whom the companies would market their opioid products, even as sales representatives said they were concerned about opioids being prescribed outside of their medical intended use, state attorneys said.
West Virginia claims the pharmaceutical manufacturers engaged in deceptive practices that led to the overprescription of opioid medications leading to the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia.
There was a lot of testimony about practices company officials allegedly engaged in to be compliant with DEA regulations, which included drafts of officials’ policies — most of which never became actual written policy for the companies, according to testimony.
Colleen McGinn worked as director of corporate controlled substances for Cephalon Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. Most of her responsibilities carried over when Teva bought Actavis in 2011, she testified in a deposition filmed in December 2018.
After the purchase, McGinn said she learned that Teva did not flag any suspicious orders of opioid medicine between 2006 and 2012, a time when other witnesses in the trial testified the opioid abuse epidemic ballooned in the United States. The company distributed 70 million prescriptions for opioids during that time, according to evidence presented in the case Thursday.
In 2012, McGinn said, she conducted her own analysis of Teva’s system of monitoring for and identifying suspicious orders for opioid medicine. She said she determined the company needed to do more monitoring of orders, vetting customers in person on the front end of their interactions with the company, and better monitoring customers downstream after they purchased drugs from the company.
McGinn also said she found that Teva’s computer monitoring system was not capable of identifying potentially suspicious orders, even though other pharmaceutical companies were using technology capable of identifying such orders at the time.
She testified that an independent consultant made similar conclusions but that it took until 2015 for those recommendations to become policy at the company.
Before then, when potentially suspicious orders were flagged, the company’s customer service representatives would release them through a “glitch” in the company’s computer system, which she later learned of and worked to stop, McGinn testified.
Through an informal survey of Teva sales representatives in 2014, some sales representatives said they were concerned about selling opioid medications to doctors, Eric Siegel, former chief compliance officer and general counsel for Cephalon, said when questioned by the state in a deposition he gave in June 2021.
Teva purchased Cephalon in 2011.
One sales representative said sales representatives were “touching on areas that are very risky to me as sales specialist, as well as the company’s well-being,” according to the survey results.
Another representative said, “The overwhelming percentage of our business for all three of our products is from off-label use,” indicating the medicines were being prescribed for things other than their intended use, which included cancer-related and other chronic pain conditions.
The state presented company documents that showed Cephalon sales representatives targeted doctors who could “potentially” treat cancer patients and those who had written at least 24 opioid prescriptions in the previous six months, regardless of their area of practice.
In the draft of a report for a company meeting in 2007, Seigel indicated that further company compliance with DEA regulations “will likely impact sales performance.”
The presentation also showed that company executives allegedly were worried about “possible tension in the short-term between [DEA] compliance and Wall Street expectations.”
Thursday was the 19th day of the trial in which the state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
The state also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court in 2019. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally wants Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement Monday. Johnson & Johnson is the parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case, as per the settlement.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.