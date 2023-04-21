PHOTO: Banana ball comes to Charleston Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Savannah Bananas players dance outside of GoMart Park Friday night before inviting the crowd of 5,500 into the ballpark. The players regularly dance and wear costumes during their games. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Savannah Bananas players sign autographs before the game at GoMart Park Friday night. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thousands greeted the Savannah Bananas at GoMart Park in Charleston.The exhibition baseball team, known for their TikTok and Instagram videos, were set to play sold-out games against the Charleston Dirty Birds Friday and Saturday as part of their 2023 World Tour.The team plays baseball by their own “Banana Ball” rules, which differs from regular baseball rules in more than a few ways and sometimes includes props, stunts and dance breaks. CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive Our free daily newsletter – The West Virginia AM Update. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesPutting the outs in Fouts: Charleston-born pitcher shines at AlabamaCharleston Light Opera Guild's production of 'Kinky Boots' opens FridayExpanded food distribution center opens on West SideKanawha County Schools recognizes teacher, educator, counselor and coach of the yearDNR postpones hearing on controversial Cacapon Resort State Park RV campground plan after citizen lawsuitPSC holds public comment hearing on FirstEnergy utilities' $35M rate hike proposal to keep coal-fired plant openJoseph Wyatt: Lawyers willingly ruin their careers for one man (Opinion)Former Charleston Department Store employee finds new home at Drug EmporiumHoppy Kercheval: Groundwork laid for expensive Senate race (Opinion)PHOTOS: WVU football book signing welcomes players of the past See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book