PHOTO: Do you want to make a snowflake?

While the weather the past few days may not have lent itself to snow, with temperatures in the mid 60s on Saturday, children took matters into their own hands and learned to make 3D snowflakes at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Saturday afternoon. 

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, December 28, 2019

Abshire, Joe - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Dunbar.

Arnett, Jack - 2 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, Winfield.

Boggs, Ruth - 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.

Burdette, Daniel - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Cart, George - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Chapman, Betsy - 2 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Clevenger, Danny - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Dilworth, James - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Fleming, Tawyana - Noon, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Gray, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Hanson Sr., Kenneth - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.

Harris, Janice - Noon, High Knob Church, Sutton.

Hurley, Othella - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Legg, Kenneth - 11:30 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Long, Nancy - 1 p.m., Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.

Matthews, Ronnie - 11 a.m., Dave's Tavern & Grill, Davis Creek, Charleston.

Michels, Marian - 1 p.m., Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene.

Moore, Sandra - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Morton, Agnes - 11 a.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Tad.

Ray, Karen - 11 a.m., Anderson Family Cemetery, Gandeeville.

Reeves, Larry - Noon, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Safreed, Carroll - Noon, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.

Taylor, Mary - 2 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, Nitro.

Turley, Dennis - 11 a.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission, Dunbar.

Whitehouse, Ronald - 11 a.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Young, James - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.