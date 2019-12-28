PHOTO: Do you want to make a snowflake?

Abshire, Joe - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Dunbar.
Arnett, Jack - 2 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, Winfield.
Boggs, Ruth - 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.
Burdette, Daniel - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.
Cart, George - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Chapman, Betsy - 2 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Clevenger, Danny - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Dilworth, James - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Fleming, Tawyana - Noon, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Gray, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Hanson Sr., Kenneth - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.
Harris, Janice - Noon, High Knob Church, Sutton.
Hurley, Othella - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Legg, Kenneth - 11:30 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Long, Nancy - 1 p.m., Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.
Matthews, Ronnie - 11 a.m., Dave's Tavern & Grill, Davis Creek, Charleston.
Michels, Marian - 1 p.m., Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene.
Moore, Sandra - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Morton, Agnes - 11 a.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Tad.
Ray, Karen - 11 a.m., Anderson Family Cemetery, Gandeeville.
Reeves, Larry - Noon, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Safreed, Carroll - Noon, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.
Taylor, Mary - 2 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, Nitro.
Turley, Dennis - 11 a.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission, Dunbar.
Whitehouse, Ronald - 11 a.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Young, James - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.