PHOTO: National Guard soldiers return home

Soldiers Return 2
Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company walk across a rainy runway to greet their families and friends Saturday at Yeager Airport. The 140 person unit had been stationed in the Middle East for the past nine months.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

Approximately 140 soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company returned to the Mountain State on Saturday after a 9-month deployment to the Middle East.

Two groups of soldiers arrived at Yeager Airport via commercial aircraft and were reunited with friends and family at the McLaughlin Air National Guard base. Gov. Jim Justice was among those on hand to greet them.

“On behalf of all West Virginians, Cathy and I want to welcome home all the brave men and women who have been overseas defending freedom,” Justice said in a news release. “We are so happy for their safe return and so appreciative of the sacrifices they and their families have made for all of us here at home.”

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, January 4, 2020

Adkins, Betty - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Ball, Helen - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Bowyer, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Clendenin, Della - Noon, Church of God, Chandler Drive, Charleston.

DeMuth Jr., James - 11 a.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.

Estep, Mary - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Fisher, Betty - 3 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church.

Friery, Bernard - Noon, Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Grant, Mark - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Howard, Allen - 10:30 a.m., The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Levak, Gertrude - 1 p.m., Claypool United Methodist Church, Davin.

Null, Carroll - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Patterson, Claudette - 11 a.m., Brookside Church of God in Christ, Mount Carbon.

Ragland, James - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Robinson, Eric - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Samples, Joyce - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Smith, Roe - 1 p.m., McCorkle Free Will Baptist Church.

Taylor, Doyle - 2 p.m., Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Thomas, Melissa - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Tucker, Wayne - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Tyson, Sean - 11 a.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

White, David - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Williams, Jackie - 2 p.m., Seth Church of the Nazarene.

Woods, Cheryl - 3 p.m., Adams - Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.