A rainbow of various LGBTQ+ flags was visible on the baseball field at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston for a short time Thursday evening, but rainstorms moving through the area put a damper on the celebration and game. Both were postponed.
The celebration was part of Pride Night at the park. Rainbow Pride of West Virginia is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
This is the second Pride Night hosted by the park. The first one was in 2019.
The game was rescheduled for 5:05 p.m. July 5. A makeup date for Pride Night was not announced.