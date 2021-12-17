Visitors to the West Virginia Capitol rotunda photograph the Christmas tree. The Communities In Schools Christmas Tree features handmade ornaments from each of the 31 Communities In Schools counties in West Virginia.
A visitor to the West Virginia Capitol rotunda looks up at the Christmas tree. The Communities In Schools Christmas Tree features handmade ornaments from each of the 31 Communities In Schools counties in West Virginia.
Covered in ribbons and ornaments, the Communities In Schools Christmas tree is standing tall in the Rotunda at the West Virginia Capitol.
The tree features handmade ornaments from each of the 31 counties involved in the program. Communities In Schools links teachers to their local community to build support to keep children engaged with school. The program began with three pilot counties in 2018 and has grown to include 171 schools in 31 counties, including Kanawha, over the past few years.