Dalton Buck
Bowhunter Jody Dalton, of Bluefield, displays the rack of the state-record buck he killed last year in Wyoming County. A panel of three Division of Natural Resources biologists confirmed Dalton record Wednesday.

 JOHN McCOY | Gazette-Mail

As turned out, Jody Dalton was right. When Dalton, a bowhunter from Bluefield, killed a trophy buck in Wyoming County on Nov. 6, he told his father he thought it might be a state record.

On Wednesday, a panel of three Division of Natural Resources biologists confirmed Dalton’s suspicions. Using the Pope and Young Club’s scoring system for archery-killed deer, the biologists measured the buck’s 13-point rack at 191 2/8 inches.

That score bettered the former Mountain State record for typical-antlered whitetails by 2 1/8 inches. The former record, killed in 2014 in McDowell County, scored 188 7/8.

According to DNR director Steve McDaniel, Dalton’s trophy will rank as the 25th largest typical-racked buck ever killed by a bowhunter in North America.