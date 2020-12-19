Members of Generation Charleston hoped to spread holiday cheer Saturday as they paraded in vehicles decorated for Christmas by nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Kanawha Valley.
The parade visited Edgewood Summit, Kanawha Place and SweetBriar Assisted Living. Parade participants stayed in their vehicles but honked and waved to the residents who came outside.
The group collected personal care items, like socks, hand sanitizer and lotion, to drop off as gifts to the residents. Gifts were provided to more than 300 residents.