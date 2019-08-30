PHOTOS: A hug for the road

top story
Adkins, David - 2 p.m., Friday, Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.
Banks, Samantha - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Chapman, Barbara - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Connery, Lois - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Dodd, Anita - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Foster, Larry - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.
Henderson, James - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Hochadel, Betty - 6 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Huffman, Brian - 11 a.m., Charleston Christian Fellowship Church, Kanawha City.
Lipscomb, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., Waterloo Methodist Church Cemetery, Carter.
Litton, Kenneth - Noon, United Methodist Temple, Beckley.
Matheney, David - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Midkiff, Douglas - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston.
Miller, Jimmy - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Negley, Barbara - 3 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.
Parsons, Sherry - 12:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Ramsey, James - 2 p.m., Little Union Baptist Church, Calvin.
Rose, Delbert - 2 p.m., Emma United Methodist Church, Liberty.
Shafer, Harry - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.
Shelton, Wilma - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Spaulding, Robert - 11 a.m., London Cemetery.
Woods, Loretha - 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Yeager, Irona - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.
Young, Steven - 2 p.m., Fleming Cemetery, Cottle.