PHOTOS: A statuesque state

Allbright, Robert - 2 p.m., New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.
Armstead Sr., Kenneth - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Chapman, Linda - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Criser, Richard - 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Sissonville.
Davis, Martha - 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro.
Elmore, Andrew - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Jones, Charles - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Ledsome, N. Keith - 2 p.m., Elk River Nazarene Church, Charleston.
Nicholson, Deloris - 1 p.m., Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.
Rowlands, Shirley - 1 p.m., Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene.
Tate, Joseph - 1 p.m., Casto Runeral Home, Evans.
Weese, Katelyn - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Woodrum, Billy - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Young, Donald - Noon, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran Cemetery, Dunbar.