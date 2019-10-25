top story

PHOTOS: A statuesque state

West Virginia has more than its fair share of folklore and odd history commemorated in the form of statues, some of which may be best viewed during the season of the witch. From the legend of John Henry at the Big Bend Tunnel, in Summers County, to tales of Mothman sightings along the Ohio River, the state is a Halloween haven. But don’t go looking for the original Mystery Hole Gorilla statue; it would rather remain in hiding.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, October 25, 2019

Allbright, Robert - 2 p.m., New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.

Armstead Sr., Kenneth - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Chapman, Linda - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Criser, Richard - 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Sissonville.

Davis, Martha - 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro.

Elmore, Andrew - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Jones, Charles - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Ledsome, N. Keith - 2 p.m., Elk River Nazarene Church, Charleston.

Nicholson, Deloris - 1 p.m., Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Rowlands, Shirley - 1 p.m., Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene.

Tate, Joseph - 1 p.m., Casto Runeral Home, Evans.

Weese, Katelyn - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Woodrum, Billy - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Young, Donald - Noon, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran Cemetery, Dunbar.