Volunteer Johnnie Gavin puts a bag and a bike in the back of a waiting car, while Pam Kizer stands by with two bags Wednesday during the Salvation Army's Angel Tree distribution at the Ball Toyota Community Center. Nearly 1,000 families were helped by this event.
Volunteer Robert Brown (left) loads a bike into a waiting car while Johnnie Gavin waits his turn to load another bike at the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution Wednesday at the Ball Toyota Community Center.
Distribution began Wednesday for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree event in Kanawha County. This year, the Angel Trees had 980 angels and all were adopted, according to a release from the Salvation Army of Charleston. Volunteers bought gifts for or sponsored angels, children in need, from the tree.
Kanawha County families picked up their gifts at the Ball Toyota Community Building on the West Side. Participating Angel Tree families in Boone, Clay, Logan, Mingo and Roane already have picked up their gifts.