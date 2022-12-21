Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Distribution began Wednesday for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree event in Kanawha County. This year, the Angel Trees had 980 angels and all were adopted, according to a release from the Salvation Army of Charleston. Volunteers bought gifts for or sponsored angels, children in need, from the tree. 

Kanawha County families picked up their gifts at the Ball Toyota Community Building on the West Side. Participating Angel Tree families in Boone, Clay, Logan, Mingo and Roane already have picked up their gifts. 

Recommended for you