PHOTOS: ArtWallk returns to Charleston Aug 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 3 Buy Now Joanie Warner of Charleston arranges her acrylic paintings in front of Ivor’s on Lee Street in Charleston for ArtWalk Thursday evening. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now People look through the art and woodwork on display for sale at Bear Wood Company on Quarrier Street in Charleston during Art Walk Thursday evening. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Tina Stagg of Morgantown plays alto trombone for people on Hale Street in Charleston attending ArtWalk Thursday evening. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ArtWalk returned to Charleston Thursday evening. The free, self-guided tour allows visitors to stop into downtown businesses and galleries to enjoy local art, crafts, music and other performances.ArtWalk is typically the third Thursday of the month at participating shops on Lee, Quarrier, Summers, Capitol and Hale streets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Artwalk Charleston Visitor Art Music Commerce Show Shop Tour Capitol Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesGreenbrier parents ask board to consider not hiring Justice for coaching jobHollis Lewis: Fixing Charleston will fix the mall (Opinion)Gazette-Mail editorial: Who is that hiding behind Babydog?Justice: Too early to yell "fire" as COVID-19 surgesMarshall football: OL Billy Ross confirms he's leaving HerdFederal environmental assessment green-lights change in Mountain Valley Pipeline construction methodSouth Charleston mayor optimistic about shopping mall projectCity settles lawsuit over police dog used on man in vacant buildingGreenbrier East principal: Justice was "obvious choice" for coaching job55 in 55: Spending time at the five-and-dime in Ritchie County Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy WVSU receives $1.1 million in USDA grant funds Hoppy Kerchival: Refusal to get vaccinated defies all logic (Opinion)