ArtWalk returned to Charleston Thursday evening. The free, self-guided tour allows visitors to stop into downtown businesses and galleries to enjoy local art, crafts, music and other performances.

ArtWalk is typically the third Thursday of the month at participating shops on Lee, Quarrier, Summers, Capitol and Hale streets.

