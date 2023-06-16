Aaron “Dizzy Doc” Hay, of Columbus, Ohio, gets ready to suspend a blue jay made of balloons in the air inside the Clay Center on Friday as part of his sculptures of balloon birds made for FestivALL this week.
A robin pulling on a worm is one of five bird balloon sculptures made by Aaron “Dizzy Doc” Hay this week inside the Clay Center for FestivALL. The other sculptures are of a cardinal, a duck, a blue jay and a nest of chickadees.
In response to questions, balloon artist Aaron "Dizzy Doc" Hay of Columbus, Ohio, explains how he grooms and shapes his distinctive mustache to children attending art studio camp at the Clay Center Friday. "Dizzy Doc" has been at the Clay Center this week making five bird sculptures from balloons for FestivALL.
Birds of a balloon-sculpted feather are flocking together at the Clay Center, where Aaron “Dizzy Doc” Hay has created another sculpture for Charleston’s FestivALL.
The Columbus, Ohio-based balloon sculptor has brought his talents to Charleston’s 10-day arts festival many times over the festival’s 19 years. This year’s installment is of birds, including a blue jay, a duck, a cardinal, a robin and a nest of chickadees.
The artist uses hundreds of balloons in his sculptures and has been working on them all week at the Clay Center. The piece is expected to be finished Saturday.
