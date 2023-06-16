Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Birds of a balloon-sculpted feather are flocking together at the Clay Center, where Aaron “Dizzy Doc” Hay has created another sculpture for Charleston’s FestivALL.

The Columbus, Ohio-based balloon sculptor has brought his talents to Charleston’s 10-day arts festival many times over the festival’s 19 years. This year’s installment is of birds, including a blue jay, a duck, a cardinal, a robin and a nest of chickadees.

