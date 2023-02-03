Charleston Police Lt. David Payne holds a tray of barbecue sandwich lunches while volunteer Christy Scott loads 15 lunches into a vehicle’s back seat during a fundraiser Friday for the victims of the Regal apartment fire. The Charleston Police Department hosted a BBQ Drive-Thru in the Beni Kedem Temple parking lot to raise money for the victims of the Jan. 25 Regal apartment fire on Kanawha Boulevard. The meals, a pulled-pork barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, chips and water, were sold for $8.
The Charleston Police Department hosted a BBQ Drive-Thru in the Beni Kedem Temple parking lot to raise money for the victims of the Jan. 25 Regal apartment fire on Kanawha Boulevard. The meals, a pulled-pork barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, chips and water, were sold for $8. Officers handed out the meals to people as they pulled through the parking lot.
The Charleston Police Department hosted a BBQ Drive-Thru Friday at the Beni Kedem Temple parking lot to raise money for the victims of the Jan. 25 Regal apartment fire. The meals, a pulled-pork barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, chips and water, were sold for $8. Officers handed out the meals to people as they pulled through the parking lot.