Bikers unload a trailer full of toys as the eighth annual Southern WV Toy Ride rolled into CAMC Women & Children's Hospital with toys and gifts for juvenile patients at the hospital Saturday. More than 230 bikers took part in the ride through the pouring rain, according to organizer Corey "Mohawk" Hinkle.
Santa Claus lead the way on his motorcycle for the eighth annual Southern WV Toy Ride. More than 230 bikers roared through the rain to CAMC Women & Children's Hospital Saturday to deliver toys to children receiving care. Bikers from various motorcycle clubs participated, carrying toys on their bikes and helping to unload a large truck hauling more gifts. Visit wvgazettemail.com/galleries for more photos of the Toy Ride.