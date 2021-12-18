The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Santa Claus lead the way on his motorcycle for the eighth annual Southern WV Toy Ride. More than 230 bikers roared through the rain to CAMC Women & Children's Hospital Saturday to deliver toys to children receiving care. Bikers from various motorcycle clubs participated, carrying toys on their bikes and helping to unload a large truck hauling more gifts. Visit wvgazettemail.com/galleries for more photos of the Toy Ride.

