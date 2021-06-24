Black Voters Matter stopped in Charleston for a rally Thursday at the state Capitol Complex as part of the group’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights.”
The eight-city bus tour, which started in Birmingham, Alabama, last week, is headed to Washington, D.C. The ride is part of the group’s national education and outreach campaign to build Black voting power, advocate for D.C. statehood and rally support for voting rights legislation, according to a news release from the group.
The group’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” continues in the tradition set by the original Freedom Rides of 1961, which challenged racial segregation.
The rally at the Capitol included local speakers Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, and Joan Browning, of Lewisburg, one of the 1961 Freedom Riders.