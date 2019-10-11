PHOTOS: Catching the feelings for fall

Driving the back roads of West Virginia on a fall day, one can’t help but think of the classic song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” by the late John Denver.
It’s not just the amazing tones of the autumn foliage that line our mountain roads, but how fall makes one feel. All the senses become involved, from the sound of leaves under your wheels to the taste of the air as the crisp chill fills your lungs.
The combination of these fall feelings makes one think that “they should have been home yesterday.”