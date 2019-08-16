PHOTOS: Ceremony honors National Guard soldiers

Hundreds of West Virginia Army National Guard soldiers bound for the Middle East were joined by their friends and families for a ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Friday.
More than 500 soldiers from the 1st Squadron of the 150th Calvary Regiment will join 3,700 guardsmen from Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina to form the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team. The 30th ABCT is replacing a 3,500-soldier National Guard armored brigade combat team returning from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to a news release from the WVNG.
Among those taking part in Friday's ceremony were Gov. Jim Justice and Maj. James Hoyer, West Virginia's adjutant general.