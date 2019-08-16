Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

PHOTOS: Ceremony honors National Guard soldiers

Troops 1

Hunter McCallister, 5, gives a hug to his father, Brian McCallister, both of Eleanor, WV as McCallister joined more than 500 members of the Army National Guard, from West virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, gathered at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, WV on Friday Agg.16, 2019 to begin their deployment to the Middle East. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail Via AP)

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mai

Hundreds of West Virginia Army National Guard soldiers bound for the Middle East were joined by their friends and families for a ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Friday.

More than 500 soldiers from the 1st Squadron of the 150th Calvary Regiment will join 3,700 guardsmen from Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina to form the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team. The 30th ABCT is replacing a 3,500-soldier National Guard armored brigade combat team returning from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to a news release from the WVNG.

Among those taking part in Friday's ceremony were Gov. Jim Justice and Maj. James Hoyer, West Virginia's adjutant general.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 16, 2019

Bacchus, Sharon - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Brown Jr., Michael - 6 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Ceslovnik, John - 10 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Summersville.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Gill, Dalton - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Hammons, Jerry - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Calvin.

Holmes, Ardona - Noon, Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Lodge Jr., William - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Love, Richard - 9:30 a.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Oxley, Jack - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Plumley, Ruth - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Price, Pauline - 2 p.m., Ranger United Baptist Church.

Shaffer, James - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Singleton, Jessica - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.

Sisson, Tara - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Weber, Mary - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart, Charleston.