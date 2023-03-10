Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Catholic’s girls basketball team and their fans were ready to rumble Friday afternoon for their match against Summers County High in the semifinal game of the 2023 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament. The Irish fell to Summers County, 39-35.

