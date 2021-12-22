PHOTOS: Charleston Dirty Birds hand out holiday help Dec 22, 2021 26 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Buy Now Staffers from the Charleston Dirty Birds front office give away 100 turkeys Wednesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Staffers from the Charleston Dirty Birds front office give away 100 turkeys Wednesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Flightless birds were flying out of the hands of staffers from the Charleston Dirty Birds front office Wednesday.The minor league baseball club joined with Kroger and US Foods to hand out 100 turkeys to families in need at Appalachian Power Park. The turkey donations were first come, first served. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Minor League Baseball Club Baseball Ornithology Flightless Bird Turkey Holiday Donation Help Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Restaurant picks up The Block's employeesCharleston adds sculptures to Slack PlazaW.Va. nursing gets $45M from CARES Act; state has 10 days to allot remaining $77MEric Engle: Manchin is in it for the money and attention (Opinion)WVU football notebook: Doege's focus is on present, not the futureDan Heyman: Why Build Back Better wouldn't increase inflation (Opinion)Marshall football: Will hot commodity Rasheen Ali stay with Herd?Dear Abby: Late mother's surprising lifestyle comes to lightWVU basketball: Mountaineers face Youngstown seeking eighth straight winPrep football: Fairmont Senior's Eric Smith wins Stydahar Award as state's top lineman Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 22, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar