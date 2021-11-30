First graders from Clendenin Elementary head back for lunch Tuesday after a recess on playground equipment across from Clendenin Town Hall. The students decorated the tree in front of Town Hall with ornaments they had created.
First-graders from Clendenin Elementary leave a local home after viewing its Christmas decorations Tuesday afternoon. The students took a stroll around town to see holiday decorations and hang hand-made ornaments on the town Christmas tree. The children also visited with Mayor Kay Summers, who read “Happy Holidogs” to them.
Clendenin Elementary first-graders took a stroll around town Tuesday to see holiday decorations and the town Christmas tree. The children also visited with Mayor Kay Summers, who read “Happy Holidogs” to them.