The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Clendenin Elementary first-graders took a stroll around town Tuesday to see holiday decorations and the town Christmas tree. The children also visited with Mayor Kay Summers, who read “Happy Holidogs” to them.

Recommended for you