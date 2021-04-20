Workers from Pullman Construction have been removing the plywood blocking off the Rotunda of the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston.
Blocked off since 2018, the interior of the dome had been filled with scaffolding while crews worked to repair severe water leaks discovered in 2016 and major structural problems in the dome.
The repairs included replacing the tensioning system — metal rods that allow the exterior dome to support the interior dome, which engineers found in 2017 had failed, leaving the inner dome resting on nonload-bearing interior walls.
The project is now wrapping up as crews continue clearing scaffolding from the Statehouse.