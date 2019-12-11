PHOTOS: Crystal clear

David Horrocks, of Acu-Bright Chandelier Cleaning of East Kingston, New Hampshire, fixes a crystal on a chandelier at the Capitol in Charleston. Acu-Bright workers spent time at the Capitol this week cleaning the 1,500-pound crystal chandeliers in both legislative chambers and other light fixtures throughout the building. The company is restoring and storing the 2-ton chandelier that normally lights the Capitol Rotunda. The large chandelier is in storage at Acu-Bright’s facility in New Hampshire while work continues on the dome.
