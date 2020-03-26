PHOTOS: Enjoying the seasonal weather

Trending Now
Articles
- Justice signs bills on Bible classes, reducing college oversight, disciplining educators, requiring AEDs, studying student discipline and enacting 'Tim Tebow'
- Kanawha COVID-19 cases double, one in assisted living home
- Justice: State income tax filing deadline, school closure order extended for coronavirus
- Putnam grand jury indicts 49
- Ben Fields: The cure is not worse than the virus (Opinion)
- Girls basketball: Nitro's Baylee Goins named captain of Class AA All-State team
- Volunteers answer the call, sewing handmade masks for hospitals
- Dear Abby: Decades-old loan remains unpaid even after threats
- More cuts expected to Yeager's already lopped air service
- Nursing home is WV's 'ground zero' for coronavirus
Funerals for Thursday, March 26, 2020
Butcher, Amanda - 6 p.m., Ravenswood First Baptist Church.
Lesher, Phyllis - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Pleasants, Willadean - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Treadway, Carl - 3 p.m., Bowcott Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.