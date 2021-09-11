The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

More than 100 people gathered Saturday morning at Shoals Elementary School near Charleston for the first ever Flag of Honor Across America 9/11 Memorial event.

The memorial events took place at 60 sites across the U.S. The event at Shoals was the only one in West Virginia.

Each flag raised at the sites across the country previously visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York and has the names of the victims from the attack. Fifth graders at Shoals read the names of 50 victims from the attacks. 

The event was led by Global Youth Justice and sponsored by that organization and AmeriCorps National Day of Service.

Tags

Recommended for you