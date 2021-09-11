More than 100 people attended the first 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial event at Shoals Elementary, which included first responders. Students also read the names of 50 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Fifth graders from Shoals Elementary watch as a flag is raised during a 9/11 ceremony at the school. Shoals was selected as one of 60 locations across the country, and the only one in West Virginia, to participate in the first 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial event. Students also read the names of 50 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
More than 100 people gathered Saturday morning at Shoals Elementary School near Charleston for the first ever Flag of Honor Across America 9/11 Memorial event.
The memorial events took place at 60 sites across the U.S. The event at Shoals was the only one in West Virginia.
Each flag raised at the sites across the country previously visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York and has the names of the victims from the attack. Fifth graders at Shoals read the names of 50 victims from the attacks.
The event was led by Global Youth Justice and sponsored by that organization and AmeriCorps National Day of Service.