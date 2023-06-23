Flowers are moved into place ahead of the funeral for Warren McGraw at the Culture Center on Friday. McGraw was a father of three and grandfather of six. He most recently served as a Wyoming County circuit judge, retiring in 2021.
RIGHT: One of Warren McGraw’s grandsons looks over McGraw’s papers on display before his funeral Friday at the Culture Center. In addition to his tenure as a state Supreme Court justice and president of the state Senate, McGraw also previously served on the Wyoming County Board of Education, in the House of Delegates, and as Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney.
Family and friends gathered Friday at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex to remember Warren McGraw, a former state Supreme Court justice and former president of the state Senate. McGraw, 84, died on June 14.
Most recently McGraw served as a circuit court judge in his native Wyoming County. Citing his battle with Parkinson’s disease, he retired from that post in 2021.
State Police escorted the funeral procession from Blue Ridge Funeral Home in Beckley Friday morning to the Culture Center, where an honor guard stood watch over McGraw’s casket before the funeral service.
