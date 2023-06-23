Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Family and friends gathered Friday at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex to remember Warren McGraw, a former state Supreme Court justice and former president of the state Senate. McGraw, 84, died on June 14.

Most recently McGraw served as a circuit court judge in his native Wyoming County. Citing his battle with Parkinson’s disease, he retired from that post in 2021.

