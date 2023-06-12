Dusta Tanner (left) pushes her yacht with a water gun from one end of the pool to the other at the Kiwanis Corporate Regatta, held Monday on the steps of the main library. There were 15 entries this year, with Friends of the Library winning the top prize.
Dusta Tanner (left) pushes her yacht with a water gun from one end of the pool to the other at the Kiwanis Corporate Regatta, held Monday on the steps of the main library. There were 15 entries this year, with Friends of the Library winning the top prize.
Kiwanis Club member Sharen Sumpter-Deitz picks out the next boats to race Monday in the Kiwanis Corporate Regatta held at the Kanawha County Public Library’s main branch, on Capitol Street, in Charleston.
No boat shoes were required for this mini-regatta Monday at the Kanawha County Public Library.
Part of Charleston’s FestivALL, boat captains used water guns to push their mini-yachts across inflatable pools at the newly renovated main branch on Capitol Street. The mini-yachts are sponsored by corporate and civic leaders. The winning mini-yacht receives a $1,000 check payable to a charity of the skipper’s choice, according to the Kiwanis brochure.
The Kiwanis Corporate Regatta raises money for the library and other Kiwanis charities, including many organizations focused on improving the lives of children.
FestivALL continues until June 18.
