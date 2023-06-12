Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

No boat shoes were required for this mini-regatta Monday at the Kanawha County Public Library.

Part of Charleston’s FestivALL, boat captains used water guns to push their mini-yachts across inflatable pools at the newly renovated main branch on Capitol Street. The mini-yachts are sponsored by corporate and civic leaders. The winning mini-yacht receives a $1,000 check payable to a charity of the skipper’s choice, according to the Kiwanis brochure.

