Photos: Giving thanks with a Drumstick Dash

At the eighth annual Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving morning in Charleston, you had people who treated the event as a serious 5k race. You had others who leaned more into the fun side of the event, with headgear resembling turkeys, both pre- and post-cooking.
And then you had folks like Ross Robertson, who dressed up in the full turkey suit, beak to claw.
Whichever way people went, they helped raise money for Union Mission at the annual event, which drew more than 1,100 runners and walkers this year. Participants were also encouraged to bring as many cans of food as they wanted.