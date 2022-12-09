Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2022 YMCA Spirit of the Valley award was presented Friday to Patrick Graney III, a business executive and community leader who has worked in West Virginia for 47 years, according to a news release from the YMCA.

Graney, who is currently a private investor and adviser for several startup companies in the natural gas processing industry, and has founded and operated several companies in the energy, trucking, retail and real estate fields.

