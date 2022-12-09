YMCA Spirit of the Valley 2022 honoree Pat Graney (center) chats with Father Donald Higgs, of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart (left), and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the 2021 Spirit of the Valley awardee, following the presentation of the award to Graney during a luncheon at Charleston’s Embassy Suites on Friday.
YMCA Spirit of the Valley 2022 honoree Patrick Graney III (center) chats with Bob Settle of Charleston before the presentation of the Spirit of the Valley award during the award luncheon at Embassy Suites Friday.
YMCA Spirit of the Valley 2022 honoree Pat Graney (center) chats with Father Donald Higgs, of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart (left), and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the 2021 Spirit of the Valley awardee, following the presentation of the award to Graney during a luncheon at Charleston’s Embassy Suites on Friday.
YMCA Spirit of the Valley 2022 honoree Patrick Graney III (center) chats with Bob Settle of Charleston before the presentation of the Spirit of the Valley award during the award luncheon at Embassy Suites Friday.
The 2022 YMCA Spirit of the Valley award was presented Friday to Patrick Graney III, a business executive and community leader who has worked in West Virginia for 47 years, according to a news release from the YMCA.
Graney, who is currently a private investor and adviser for several startup companies in the natural gas processing industry, and has founded and operated several companies in the energy, trucking, retail and real estate fields.
The award was presented Friday at the Spirit of the Valley luncheon at Embassy Suites, in Charleston. The luncheon was the culmination event for the Spirit of the Valley campaign, launched to raise funds for services and sponsorship to support families in need. The campaign raised more than $480,000 this year, and has raised $5 million since 1985.