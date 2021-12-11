Army National Guardsman Craig Goldsberry of Seebert, is greeted by his family Alexa Lanham, 13, (from left), son James Goldsberry, 8, and daughter Hailey Goldsberry, 10, after arriving at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston on Saturday. Approximately 120 soldiers of the 111th Engineer Brigade, based in Eleanor, returned after deploying to the Middle East in February.
Approximately 120 National Guard soldiers of the 111th Engineer Brigade, based in Eleanor, arrive at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston Saturday after deploying to the Middle East in February.
Family and friends welcome National Guard soldiers arriving at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston in time for the holidays Saturday after having been deployed to the Middle East since February.
Soldiers from the West Virginia Army National Guard's 111th Engineer Brigade made it home for the holidays Saturday after a deployment to the Middle East.
Based in Eleanor, about 120 soldiers with the unit left the state in February and were headquartered in Kuwait while they were tasked with missions in a nine-country area, according to information from the West Virginia National Guard.
The brigade carried out more than 500 missions, including supporting the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. They designed and built a camp, "Freedom Village," where more than 5,400 refugees stayed while they were processed through the system, according to the release. The village included living quarters, dining and medical services.
The soldiers landed Saturday afternoon at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston.